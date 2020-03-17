WHO acknowledged govt’s steps against virus: governor Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said WHO (World Health Organisation) is acknowledging the government’s measures to protect people from coronavirus.

Since coronavirus is evident in three neighbouring countries, people of Pakistan will have to be vigilant in this regard and the federal government is taking along all the provincial governments to control coronavirus, said the governor.

Talking to PTI senior member Rai Hassan Nawaz, member Tayyab Ch and others here on Monday, he said: “We will succeed in protecting people from this pandemic to the maximum. People must support the government’s efforts to ensure safety measures and they while keeping mind that prevention is better than cure, must strictly adopt precautionary steps against this dreadful virus, the governor said.

He advised people to fully avoid frequent visits to public places and markets for shopping and other matters. He added that people should not panic but be responsible and adopt safety measures. The government has set up isolation rooms in hospitals and in order to protect people from dangerous coronavirus, the government has also banned people’s entry into shrines, Khankahon, zoos, safari parks and other recreational places.

People must adhere to anti-coronavirus advisories and adopt protective measures. The government had taken these steps in the best interests, security and safety of general public to cope with this global challenge, he said.

This pandemic will be defeated by forging unity, national solidarity and harmony among the masses. People do adopt safety measures to do away with coronavirus, he said and asserted that corona pandemic is so far under control in Pakistan. In addition to government, the opposition parties and all segments of society are also equally responsible to play their due role in fighting out coronavirus. “We have to protect the masses from fatal coronavirus at all costs and make their lives secure, and in this connection, no laxity will be tolerated” he added.

Yasmin: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on a surprise visit to check the facilities on Corona Isolation Ward at the facility.

SIMS Principal Professor Mehmud Ayaz and Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the measures adopted in the wake of increasing threat of Coronavirus in the country and Punjab. The minister expressed satisfaction on the availability of facilities and said the government was utilising all available resources to ensure provision of best quality services. “So far one patient has been confirmed positive in Punjab and his condition is not serious.