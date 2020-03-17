Kamran ready to play positive cricket

KARACHI: Kamran Akmal is the most devastating batsman when he is in form. In the ongoing Pakistan Super League, he has hit one century. On Tuesday (today) his team Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans in the first semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. And Kamran says that he is ready to play positive cricket.

“I have prepared for the semi-finals. I will try to play positive cricket and live up to the billing,” Kamran told reporters at Lahore on Monday. “We have worked hard. We are ready as we got two days for practice. We will try to perform as per the team plan,” he said.

He said that it was a great sign that Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali were bowling well. “It’s a very good sign for Zalmi that Wahab is bowling well. Hasan is also coming back in rhythm. It’s not easy to perform well soon after recovering from an injury,” Kamran said.

He said that every effort would be made to oust Multan Sultans in the do-or-die showdown. “No doubt Multan Sultans are a good side. We know from the two matches which we played against them that if we don’t repeat mistakes we can beat them,” said Kamran.