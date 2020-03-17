CITY PULSE: Rhyme of Life

The ArtOne62 Gallery is hosting Shafique Farooqi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rhyme of Life’ from March 17 to March 21. Call 0348-8312508 for more information.

Love Songs

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Muhammad Atif Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Songs’ until March 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.