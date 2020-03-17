close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 17, 2020

CITY PULSE: Rhyme of Life

Karachi

 
March 17, 2020

The ArtOne62 Gallery is hosting Shafique Farooqi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rhyme of Life’ from March 17 to March 21. Call 0348-8312508 for more information.

Love Songs

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Muhammad Atif Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Songs’ until March 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Latest News

More From Karachi