CITY PULSE: Rhyme of Life

The ArtOne62 Gallery is hosting Shafique Farooqi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rhyme of Life’ from March 17 to March 21. Call 0348-8312508 for more information.
Love Songs
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Muhammad Atif Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Songs’ until March 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
