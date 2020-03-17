Grey hybrid warfare challenges necessitate utmost vigilance: naval chief

The debrief session of the Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-2020 was held in Karachi on Monday.

The spokesman for the navy said Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi attended the session as chief guest. The exercise was conducted in the North Arabian Sea to validate operational plans of the Pakistan Navy, involving naval assets/platforms, special forces and Pak marines detachments.

Besides, elements of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force also participated in the exercise. During the debrief session, the deputy chief of naval staff (operations) presented an overview of the exercise. Subsequently, the conduct of the exercise was discussed threadbare to draw pertinent lessons. Towards the end, recommendations were presented to refurbish war plans and strategies.

Later, the chief of the naval staff in his concluding remarks highlighted that challenges of grey hybrid warfare necessitated utmost vigilance and constant review of operational plans through extensive war gaming and exercises.

The admiral expressed utmost satisfaction over operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy to withstand multiple challenges and appreciated the professionalism displayed during the exercise.

He asserted that the Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to give a befitting response and thwart any aggression posed by our adversary. He reiterated the resolve that the Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interest at all costs.

Exercise SEASPARK-20 was aimed to assess the combat readiness and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy. The exercise also afforded valuable opportunity to validate various operational concepts and enhance professional skills to achieve synergy at tri-services level.

The debrief session of the exercise was attended by high-ranking officers from the services and notable representatives from various ministries.