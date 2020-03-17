Mafia tales

Imparting education is a sacred profession. In all the civilised societies of the world, educational affairs are run both by the government and the private sector, keeping in view the betterment and welfare of a learner. But, unfortunately, here in Pakistan, imparting education has become a business. In Pakistan, private education has become very expensive and beyond the reach of a middle-class family. Private schools charge heavy tuition and other fees without really caring whether the parents/guardians of a child can afford the same or not.

The administration of private schools doesn't allow children to sit in the classroom if their parents/guardians fail to deposit the demanded tuition fees. Thus, in Pakistan, private schools have become a virtual mafia. The respective federal and provincial governments need to establish their writ and do everything possible to save parents/guardians from the increasing tentacles of the the private schools' mafia.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi