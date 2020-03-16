close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

Railways postpones recruitment test

Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways has postponed the test for recruitment as a precaution in view of the coronavirus threat. The tests were scheduled for March 17 and 19 at the Azakhel Dryport in the Nowshera district. The Pakistan Railways in a statement issued here on Sunday said the test was postponed as precautionary measure adopted across the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It added the candidates would be informed of the new schedule through fresh call letters after the virus threat subsided.

