Mayor calls for economic package after coronavirus measures

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has demanded an urgent economic package for those segments of society who have been affected due to the administrative measures of the government to tackle the coronavirus threat.

In a statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the mayor called for an emergency economic package in compliance with the Article 38 D of the constitution to provide relief to the people whose means of earning have been affected due to the extreme measures against coronavirus.

The mayor said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser on finance should realise that under the prevailing situation when academic and social activities have been banned, an urgent economic package was required for the people.

The mayor said the administrative measures against coronavirus had caused the price hike due to which the salaried class and labourers were facing serious hardships. He demanded that people connected with marriage halls and catering be provided immediate relief as their businesses had completely stopped.