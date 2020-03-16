Nasir, Salman, Waqas, Zahir reach semi-finals

KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal, Salman Saleem, Waqas Mehboob, and Zahir Shah reached the semi-finals of One Step Diagnostic Sindh Open Squash Circuit-5 at Sindh Rangers Squash Complex here on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals of men’s category, Nasir thrashed Amaad Fareed 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 in 17 minutes and Salman beat Abdul Qadir 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-4 in 39 minutes.

Waqas smashed Saeed Abdul 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 in 16 minutes and Zahir overpowered Bilal Zakir 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 10-12, 11-6 in 50 minutes.

Now, Nasir is to face Salman while Waqas will be up against Zahir in the semi-finals of this PSA Satellite Tour event.

In the first round, Amaad beat Hassan Raza 11-7, 11-3, 11-6; Nasir beat Farhan Hashmi 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Abdul beat M Farhan 11-6, 11-6, 11-8; Salman beat Noor Zaman 11-6, 11-5, 8-11 11-7;Waqas beat Zeeshan Zeb 11-5, 11-6, 11-8; Saeed Abdul beat Faizan Khan 8-11, 11-7, 11-5 7-11, 11-9 and Bilal Zakir beat Abdul Moeiz 11-2, 11-4, 11-2, while Zahir Shah got walkover against Haseeb Taj.