Polio cases

According to a report, two more polio cases have been found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, raising the tally for the current year to 27. Despite the positive efforts of the federal government and provincial governments against the eradication of polio in the country, the virus is emerging in country rapidly.

Some more polio awareness campaigns should be conducted the country to educate the people about virus and its impacts on our future generations.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat