Help needed

The coronavirus is rampant all over the world and Pakistan is no exception. The Chinese have, to a large extent, controlled the virus. In order to assist the Italian government, a Chinese team of doctors has been sent.

The honorable advisor to the PM on health is requested to kindly meet the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, and request him to send a team of doctors to Pakistan as well with all the necessary information , equipment and medicines, both formal and herbal , to assist our doctors and patients in this hour of crisis . This will help the government to effectively control the virus from spreading and raise the morale of the people.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad