Help needed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The coronavirus is rampant all over the world and Pakistan is no exception. The Chinese have, to a large extent, controlled the virus. In order to assist the Italian government, a Chinese team of doctors has been sent.
The honorable advisor to the PM on health is requested to kindly meet the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, and request him to send a team of doctors to Pakistan as well with all the necessary information , equipment and medicines, both formal and herbal , to assist our doctors and patients in this hour of crisis . This will help the government to effectively control the virus from spreading and raise the morale of the people.
Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi
Islamabad
The coronavirus is rampant all over the world and Pakistan is no exception. The Chinese have, to a large extent, controlled the virus. In order to assist the Italian government, a Chinese team of doctors has been sent.
The honorable advisor to the PM on health is requested to kindly meet the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, and request him to send a team of doctors to Pakistan as well with all the necessary information , equipment and medicines, both formal and herbal , to assist our doctors and patients in this hour of crisis . This will help the government to effectively control the virus from spreading and raise the morale of the people.
Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi
Islamabad