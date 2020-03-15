Asad joins Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Pakistan’s solid Test batsman Asad Shafiq joined Multan Sultans’ camp as a silver category player on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The Board also announced that Quetta Gladiators had included Omair bin Yousaf as an emerging player. Asad’s and Omair’s inclusions were approved by the Event Technical Committee which comprises PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem. The decisions came following the withdrawal of some foreign players due to fear of coronavirus.

Multan Sultans will meet Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday (today), while Gladiators will clash with Karachi Kings in their do-or-die outing here at the National Stadium also on Sunday (today).