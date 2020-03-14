Governor Sarwar counsels safety measures against coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has advised the opposition not to waste its energies and relax until the year 2023.

The opposition parties are not adhering to the cause of the people but their personal agenda. We will not budge even an inch from the principled stance on accountability. The past rulers had been watching their own interests instead of the poor. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular political leader of Pakistan.

Advising the general public, the governor said there was no need to be worried about coronavirus as the virus could be avoided by following precautionary/safety measures. He expressed these views in a meeting with Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Dr Akhtar Malik, and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab’s Vice-Chairman Waseem Ramey at Governor House here as well as in his twitter message regarding coronavirus.

Later in his video message regarding coronavirus, Punjab Governor said that COVID-19 had become a big threat and challenge for the entire world; however, people need to be worried and follow precautionary and safety measures to avoid the virus. In order to protect from coronavirus, shaking hands and embracing should be avoided; cleanliness must be ensured; wash hands frequently and avoid public and crowded places.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the government had no danger from opposition’s moves as people of Pakistan were standing by the government and the PTI had mandate to govern for five years. The prime minister is removing all bottlenecks in the process of provision of relief to the people. We will ensure protection to people’s health and provide them with all basic facilities. The country is moving in the right direction due to successful economic policies of the government. The government’s economic and social policies are centric towards public welfare.