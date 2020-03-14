Journalist unions in Sukkur condemn arrest of Mir Shakil

SUKKUR: The journalists’ fraternity, including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Sukkur), SAFMA and Sukkur Union of Journalists have strongly condemned the arrest of editor-in-chief of Jang Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, at the Sukkur Press Club and termed it as an attack on the freedom of expression .

Sukkur Union of Journalists President Saleem Sahitto, President of the Sukkur Press Club Nasrullah Vaseer, Safma Sukkur Chapter President Salahuddin Qureshi and President of the Cameraman and Photo Journalists Association Bakhash Ali Phulpoto jointly chaired a meeting to discuss the issue. Lala Asad Pathan, Central Vice-President of PFUJ, member FEC Asif Zaheer Lodhi and Imdad Bozdar, were also attended a meeting.

Central President of PFUJ Prince Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi addressed the meeting on a video link and said the NAB had attacked the freedom of expression, adding that Mir Shakil was arrested in a 35-year-old fake property case that created doubts.

They said the PFUJ is united and stood firm against NAB’s action and declared it as an attack on freedom of expression. They said media institutions in Pakistan were going through a very difficult time because democracy and freedom of expression were both in danger in Pakistan.

They said they did not bow down in General Ayub’s era. Vice-President of PFUJ, Lala Asad Pathan emphasised on the media workers to be self-motivated and organised in this difficult time and decisions need to be made in the right direction.

Pathan said the PFUJ was already active in the field in the restoration of workers, however, PFUJ was also in touch with other journalist, and human rights organisations to make the future strategy over the arrest of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman. Meanwhile, journalists of Khairpur observed black-day and hoisted a black flag on the building of Khairpur Press Club. The journalists also took out a protest rally led by President Khairpur Press Club Ghulam Qadir Soomro, saying the editor in chief of Jang and Geo group was being victimized.