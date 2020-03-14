Government committed to developing Karachi: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was Friday given briefing regarding the progress on Rs162 billion development package for Karachi.

He said that the federal government was committed to playing its due role in development and progress of Karachi in view of public welfare. He observed this while chairing a review meeting here regarding completed and ongoing projects of federal government for the development of Karachi.

The prime minister said provision of civic facilities and development in proportion with Karachi's population were ignored in past. He contended that increase in exports was vital to economic development and it was necessary to improve port and transportation facilities in Karachi to achieve this objective.

Development of Karachi and the country, he emphasised, was interlinked and added that Karachi was an engine of growth in country's economy.

Imran Khan called for immediate focus on issues pertaining to clean drinking water, sewerage, and water pollution. During the meeting, it was decided to reorganise the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company and enhance its capacity to timely implementation of development projects.

Briefing was also given to the forum about various projects, including construction of flyover on Jinnah Avenue, progress on Operationalisation of Green Line, different development projects being completed in other parts of Sindh under Prime Minister's Package, big projects under Public Private Partnership like water filtration plants, revamping of Lyari Expressway, and extension of Karachi Northern Bypass.

The meeting was informed that Sakhi Hassan, Five Star, and KDA flyovers, 6.4 kilometer-long road and a portion of Manghopir road were inaugurated last week. It was told that infrastructure of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System will be completed by March next year.