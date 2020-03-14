Glowing tributes paid to Karachi ex-nazim

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a condolence reference on Friday paid glowing tributes to former nazim of Karachi late Niamatullah Khan for his selfless services to the humanity.

The reference was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Al-Khidmat Foundation at the Peshawar Press Club.

Former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, general secretary of Awami National Party Mian Iftikhar Hussain, JI’s general secretary Abdul Wasi, JI's parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Inayatullah Khan, son of the deceased, Kaleem Niamatullah, former presidents of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Hafeezur Rahman and Shabbir Ahmad Khan addressed the reference.

The speakers said the Niamatullah Khan believed in serving humanity. He remained central president of the foundation and visited every nook and corner of the country to help the needy and disaster-hit people.

He was also elected as mayor of Karachi. Before his election, the total budget of the cosmopolitan city was Rs6 billion but after his tenure, it rose to Rs42 billion and launched mega projects in the city.

The speakers added that Niamatullah Khan was an upright, honest and talented person. He had a great love for humanity.

They said it was due to his love that the people of his city and elsewhere in the country loved him.

During the devastating earthquake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 8, 2005, Niamatullah Khan preferred to stay with the calamity-hit people and extended them every service from the platform of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

A collective dua was offered for the departed soul at the end of the function.