No place for corrupt, criminal elements in police: official

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur said on Friday that there is no place for corrupt and criminal elements, which is why the authorities have registered three separate cases against several cops during the last one month.

Speaking to The News, the official said that corrupt and criminal elements were not being spared.

“We have lodged three cases against our own police officers as there is a clear policy that those performing well will be rewarded and encouraged while those involved in any wrongdoing will be dealt with sternly. Apart from lodging cases, other actions have also been taken against many cops after they were found involved in a wrongdoing,” said Ali Gandapur.

The CCPO said that the police have lodged kidnapping cases against five policemen in the limits of the Chamkani and Bhanamari police stations within two weeks.

“Two policemen are among four people booked in the FIR lodged in the Bhanamari police station after one Mohammad Ayub lodged a complaint that he was kidnapped and kept hostage by four people in police uniforms. Separately, we lodged a kidnapping case against four other people including three policemen in the limits of the Chamkani Police Station on February 24 on the complaint of a local resident,” he said.

According to the city police chief, action was taken against three cops of the Hayatabad Police Station after they embezzled the narcotics seized in February. “The accused police officers were arrested and a case was lodged against them after an inquiry was conducted into the matter,” said Ali Gandapur.

The arrested cops went to the limits of the Sarband Police Station and apprehended a person with 19kg hashish and 10kg opium on February 23. The officials took the man to a private place, released the person and embezzled the seized narcotics.

Action was also taken when there were complaints that policemen who did not pass the A-1 exam have been included in the paper for B-1. There were complaints that some of the officers as well as junior officials were involved in the practice to enlist 42 policemen through fraud.

A committee, under the senior superintendent of police coordination, has been constituted to probe the matter and take action against those involved in the practice that was going to discourage the deserving cops.

“There are many police officers and jawans who are doing well every day against street criminals and other elements. They are being duly rewarded and awarded with certificates to encourage them to do more for improvement of law and order in the provincial capital and provide a sense of security to the public,” he added.