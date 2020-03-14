Call to save Aman Garh Industrial Estate

NOWSHERA: Political parties’ workers, labour leaders and others on Friday requested the chief justices of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to help stop the sale of the Aman Garh Industrial Estate land.

Speaking at a news conference, Zakir Khan, Habibullah, Noor Afzal Khan, Malik Imdad and others recalled that their elders had given 938.5 kanals land in 1952 when the then chief minister Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan had launched the first industrial estate of the province at Aman Gharh.

They said the land was given to the government at a nominal price as they hoped industries in the area would create jobs for the local population. He said almost 10,000 people had got employment after the industrial estate was set up at Aman Garh.

The speakers said Aman Garh Industrial Estate fell a victim to a conspiracy after the year 1990 as industries and factories started shutting there. The owners, they alleged, shifted the machinery from the units and started selling the lands.

They complained that the owners of the closed industrial units were now selling the land in pieces.

The speakers appealed to the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to take notice of the issue and stop the sale of land meant for industries.

They also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khatak and other government representatives to save the Aman Garh Industrial Estate by facilitating businessmen to set up industries there.