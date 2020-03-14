close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

‘Protect rivers from pollution’

Islamabad

Islamabad : Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has asked the authorities concerned to play their roles for making 'Clean and Green Pakistan Movement a success.

He was chairing a meeting on Thursday about the sanitation initiative as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement here in Ministry.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Basharat Saeed, Water Resources Specialist and Ahsan Tehsin, Disaster Risk Management Specialist World Bank, Maira Khan, Consultant ADB, Kamran, Wash Specialist, UNICEF and official concerned from KPK and Punjab Provinces.

