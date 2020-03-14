Operation against gas theft

LAHORE:Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) operations in Lahore and Peshawar region are continuing against theft of gas.

According to a spokesperson for SNGPL, UFG-C and Commercial vigilance teams of Lahore region carried out successful raid on Hassan Town on Multan Road and disconnected a bypass of gas which was installed in service line of commercial meter. The bypass along with meter was disconnected. Gas was used for commercial purposes in a tandoor and hotel.

Meanwhile, Peshawar region taskforce during its continued operations against gas theft in Peshawar city and its suburbs, Karak and suburbs of Bannu disconnected 287 illegal connections. Suspected domestic/commercial meters were replaced. Domestic consumers were caught stealing gas through direct use/meter tampering against which theft volume of 7 MMCF was detected.

FIRs were lodged against the accused. A recently laid illegal line was removed from Shah Nawaz Town, Dalazak Road, Peshawar. An FIR was lodged against the accused. SNGPL taskforce conducted successful operations against gas theft in the areas of Peshawar city, including suburbs Bazidkhel, Masezai, Larama, Charsadda Road, Hazarkhwani, Surezai, Urmar, Regi, Marozai, Sarband, Achini, Kohat Road, Bara Road, Palosi, Tehkal, Jamrud Road, GT Road, Landi Arbab, Abdara, Pawaki, Warsak Road, Sufaid Sang, Mulazai, Landi Arbab, suburbs of Bannu, Karak.