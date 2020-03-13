close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
March 13, 2020

Five people hurt in cracker explosion

National

RAWALPINDI: At least five people were reportedly injured in a cracker explosion in Sadar within the limits of Cantt Police Station.

As per preliminary information, a cracker explosion near a parked motorcycle was witnessed. As a result, pallets of the cracker hit nearby people who were injured and rescued to DHQ Hospital, Rawalpindi.

As per rescue sources five people receive minor injuries while a person of 50 years of age got critical head injury.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis stated that all scientific sources will be employed with support of forensic investigation to probe the cracker explosion. A burnt motorcycle was witnessed at the site of cracker explosion.

