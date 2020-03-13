Coronavirus outbreak: Automatic scanner installed at airport

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (r ) Anwarul Haq said that screening of 760 people had been carried out and among them 460 came from Iran.

During media talk on Thursday at his office he said, “We have done coronavirus screening of 760 people and among them 460 people came from Iran. “We have installed an automatic scanner here at New Islamabad Airport and we are keenly monitoring people coming from China and Iran and the process of screening here at airport will remain continue. We have imported 40,000 masks to avoid coronavirus,” he said.

The DC said that 11 operators were deployed in all Imambarghas who are working day and night. He said that a team of World Health Organisation (WHO) came here to do our audit.

The Deputy Commissioner has showed strong concern on shortage of water all around and said that Ghazi Brotha scheme is a biggest project for Rawalpindi but it was needed 8 to 10 years to complete.

He also showed strong concerns against milkmen they are mixing water in milk. “Over 90 percent milkmen are mixing water in milk,” he strongly denounced. He said that he had formed a ‘Task Force’ to arrest such kind of people.

He said that Polio campaign is successfully continued in Rawalpindi district to make this area polio free. “I have directed all officers to start crackdown against ‘quacks’ they are continuously playing with the lives of people,” he said and added that he had directed to register FIRs against such quacks.