Fri Mar 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Oil tanker overturns on Karakoram Highway

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: An oil-tanker filled with petrol overturned in Khatain Da Galla area here Wednesday night.

The locals rushed to the scene and started filling their canes and containers with petrol, prompting the police to cordon off the area. Later, Jamal Zeb, the traffic police in-charge, reached the venue and diverted traffic from Karakoram Highway to Hazara Expressway. The oil-tanker, according to police, was filled with over 20,000 litres petrol and was on way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when it overturned on Karakoram Highway. Also in the day, the traffic police in Oghi impounded dozens of motorbikes being driven by underage bikers and those not having helmets in various parts of the tehsil. The underage bikers were asked to bring either their parents or teachers to fill affidavit bonds that they would not indulge in biking again until attaining an age to get driving licenses.

