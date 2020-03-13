Committee to probe death of elderly woman during search operation

Rawalpindi : On instructions of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi (RPO), a special inquiry committee has been tasked to probe death of an elderly woman during a search operation in Dhoke Kashmirian in the limits of Rataamral Police Station.

Inquiry Committee includes SP Investigation, SP RIB, and an official of Special Branch has been assigned the task. The inquiry Committee will present its report within three days to RPO to take further action on this incident.

As per preliminary information, during a search operation in the Dhoke Kashmirian on Thursday, Feroza Bibi, 65, mother of Muhammad Ismael was shifted to hospital after reportedly falling ill where she was pronounced dead.

Later, the kin of the elderly women staged protest against police in the area.

RPO Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik taking notice of the incident announced to assign special inquiry committee to probe the death of the elderly women.