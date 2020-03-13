Quacks blamed for liver, kidney failure

LAHORE : The World Kidney Day was observed by Adult and Pediatrics Nephrology Department at King Edward Medical University and Mayo Hospital.

King Edward Medical University former Vice-Chancellor Prof Zafarullah Khan was the chief guest while KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was guest of honour on this occasion. An awareness walk was held, which was followed by a seminar on awareness about kidney diseases and their prevention. CEO Prof Asad Aslam Khan, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Tahir Khalil, Registrar KEMU, Prof Asghar Naqi, former Professor of Neurology, Athar Javed, Prof Sajid Ubaidullah Prof Abrar Ashraf, Prof Balqis Shabbir, Prof M Anees Professor of Nephrology and Prof Iftikhar Ejaz Professor of pediatric nephrology and rest of the faculty of KEMU attended walk and seminar.

The seminar was followed by free screening camp for adults and Peads patients for kidney diseases in which BP, weight, height, blood sugar level, cholesterol, uric acid, urine complete examination and serum creatinine of 300 patients was done free-of-cost.

Addressing the seminar, KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal emphasised the importance of prevention of kidney diseases by early detection and control of diabetes and hypertension. He advised the general public to avoid self-medication and use of pain killers. He stressed upon the need of curbing quackery and added that quacks were responsible for liver and kidney failures in our population. There is a need of implementation of legislation for exposing and preventing quackery. He sought media’s role in banning advertisement of quacks. Prof Muhammad Anees highlighted the importance of preventing kidney diseases as cost of treatment by dialysis and transplant is Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 per month which is too much for developing country like Pakistan. We can avoid such high burden on health budget by screening high risk population for kidney diseases and preventing them.

Coronavirus: On the directions of the Punjab government and in the light of the vision of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, awareness campaign has been expedited at Lahore General Hospital to adopt preventive measures for coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

In this connection, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has established two special counters in Emergency & Outdoor Departments of LGH where medical staff has been deputed to provide guidelines to the general public for hand wash and other hygienic principles. Principal PGMI/LGH has also directed the doctors and nurses to aware patients and their attendants to remain properly neat and clean and also perform it practically with their behaviour.

Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar nominated Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique and Director Outdoor Dr Abdul Razzaq as focal persons for these special counters for awareness campaign in Lahore General Hospital on coronavirus.

He directed that lectures were being delivered regularly to doctors, nurses, medical students and paramedical staff on coronavirus so that we can prevent ourselves from diseases.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that we are lucky enough that still we are safe but we should take all possible measures pre-hand and leave no stone unturned in this regard. He called upon the Nursing Superintendent, Principal Nursing College, Ameeruddin Medical College and allied health sciences to come forward along with the students and launch aggressive campaign especially on social media about coronavirus and infectious diseases.

He said that unfortunately it had become an international issue and we have to create awareness among our people to avoid any chance in this regard and make routine of hand washing and keep environment clean as well.