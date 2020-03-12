Dir residents want work on hydel project started

DIR: The construction work on 150 megawatts Sharmai hydel powerhouse mega project could not be started despite passage of five years.

The residents of Sharmai, including Ali Khan, Ismail Jan, Muhammad Khan and others, asked the federal and provincial governments to start construction work on the already delayed project of 150 megawatts powerhouse to get rid the area of massive power crisis. The previous provincial government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isaf, they said, had announced some five years ago to build Sharmai hydel powerhouse with the financial assistance of World Bank. However, announcements about starting construction work on the powerhouse were made several times in the past but practical steps had not been taken for the same.

Sources said that the contract had been given to a Chinese firm but it could not start work for lack of funds.

The project was meant to end massive power crisis in the Upper Dir district.

The residents of Sharmai said that they had given land for the said project for the sake of development and progress of their area, but the government was yet to take practical steps.

They said that all the initial homework, including feasibility report, measurement of land, shifting of machinery and establishment of an office had also been completed.