5,000 trees planted at different grid stations

LAHORE: In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister of Pakistan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5,000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab.

The spokesman of company said here on Wednesday that NTDC is maintaining and operating its 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines throughout Pakistan. Initially, 5,000 trees have been planted at grid station located at Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South, Faisalabad, Samundri, Ludewala (Sargodha), Toba Tek Singh, Bandala (Faisalabad), Sheikhupura, Jaranwala , Kala Shah Kaku, Gakhar, Sialkot, Kassowal, Sarfraz Nagar and Okara. The spokesman said that the officers and NTDC staff have taken keen interest in plantation of various plants at their sites and locations of grid stations throughout Punjab. He said that the said campaign of tree plantation will continue and will also be stretched out to other parts of the country.

The spokesman said that concerted efforts of the public and institution are needed to combat the persistent and serious threats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan.