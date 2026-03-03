Mexico buries Jalisco cartel chief El Mencho as military crackdown continues - Photo: AFP

The leader of Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been buried in a heavily guarded ceremony.

A federal official said Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho' was laid to rest on Monday in a cemetery in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, according to a report by The Independent.

The funeral procession drew dozens of people, many carrying black umbrellas while a band played traditional regional music.

He was buried in a golden casket as authorities maintained a strong security presence in the state closely linked to the cartel.

Officials had earlier refused to confirm the burial location for security reasons, as tensions remained high after his killing.

Increased security had been seen around a funeral home before the burial, with large flower wreaths arriving, some with the image of a rooster in flowers as Oseguera Cervantes was sometimes called the 'Lord of the Roosters.'

Oseguera Cervantes was killed by Mexican soldiers just over a week earlier during an attempt to capture him. He died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a gunfight outside a home in Tapalpa.

His death triggered violence in about 20 states, with authorities saying more than 70 people were killed in clashes and retaliation linked to the cartel.

Security operations against other senior members of the group are continuing.