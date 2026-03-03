Lauren Boebert: Lawmaker behind Hillary Clinton's leaked photo gets roasted over definition of inflation

US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got roasted by Jimmy Kimmel for failing to answer a simple question from British journalist Piers Morgan.

Kimmel showcased the clip where Morgan asked Boebert to explain inflation on his show.

Morgan shared Kimmel's clip on Instagram with the caption, "What is inflation?" – my simple question that stumped one of America’s most high-profile politicians, Lauren Boebert.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert earlier made headlines when it was disclosed that she was behind Hillary Clinton's leaked photo from her congressional deposition.

A congressional deposition involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was briefly halted on 26 February 2026, following the release of an unauthorised photograph from the proceedings.

The incident occurred during a closed-door session conducted by the House Oversight Committee as part of an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The disruption began when a photograph of Clinton at the witness table appeared on social media, shared by conservative commentator Benny Johnson. The image, which included a nameplate for Republican Representative Lauren Boebert in the foreground, was traced to the Colorado congresswoman, leading to a temporary suspension of the testimony.



