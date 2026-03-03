Who becomes Duke of York after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?

Britain's Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title in October last year after the royal family faced scrutiny over his links to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was later stripped of his prince title and evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor by King Charles III.

The second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

As the disgraced royal remains under investigation over his Epstein links, royal fans are discussing who'll be the next Duke of York.

Online discussions highlighted a "curse" attached to the title, with speculation it'll go to no member of the current royal generation.

Andrew has two daughters and no sons. The title Duke of York traditionally passes to male heirs. Since he has no male issue, the dukedom will indeed revert to the Crown upon his death.

It was argued that George VI and George V were previous Dukes of York before becoming kings.

Several earlier Dukes died without male heirs, and the title often reverted to the Crown.