Ringo Starr begins bold new chapter at 85

Former Beatle begins bold new chapter at 85

Even at 85, Ringo Starr has made it clear that he's not ready to hit breaks.

The former Beatles drummer surprised everyone by announcing a brand-new studio album titled Long Long Road, set to release on April 24.

This project marks his second consecutive collaboration with producer T Bone Burnett.

Long Long Road, consists of 10-teacks with its lead single It's Been Too Long featuring Sarah Jarosz and Molly Tittle.

However, a lot more special guests will be joining Starr on the record, including Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent.

The album follows 2025's Look Up, which topped the Country and Americana charts in the UK. It is pertinent to mention that the album was recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles.

Notably, the statement shared on Instagram read: "Ringo Starr’s new album ‘Long Long Road’ arrives everywhere April 24th. Stream the first single “It’s Been Too Long” now!"

"Ringo’s second album with T Bone Burnett features collaborations with Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Sarah Jarosz, and St. Vincent and is available to pre-order now on vinyl, CD, and digital," it concluded.

On the other hand, Ringo Starr also praised T Bone Burnett, stating, "I’m blessed to have T Bone in my life right now and working with me on these records."

"After we did the last record, which I love listening to, this one just sort of happened. I like to say sometimes I make the right moves, like you can go left or right at any point, and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for Look Up, and now for this one, which I’m calling Long Long Road, because I’ve been on a long long road," he added.