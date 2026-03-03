Kris Jenner 'plays nice' to Kanye West only for daughter Kim Kardashian's 'sake'

Kris Jenner is said to be unconvinced by Kanye West's recent apology!

As per sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, the matriarch of the family remains skeptical over Kanye's so-called "apology tour."

The rapper, previously married to Kim Kardashian, issued a lengthy statement expressing regret for past antisemitic remarks and hurtful behaviour towards loved ones. Kanye also claimed that some of his past actions were due to a brain injury caused by a car accident.

However, insiders revealed that while Kris has not addressed the situation publicly, she doesn't believe the apology. "It's a very delicate situation because Kris needs to play nice with Kanye for Kim's sake, so it's not something she's going to address publicly," the US-based media outlet reported.

"But it's no secret among Kris' friends that she doesn't believe a word of this apology tour," the source stated.

Adding, "She's a total mama bear and she hasn't forgotten the hell Kanye has put her daughter through, or the way his behavior has affected the whole family, herself included, over the years."

Insiders reveal that it isn't only about "offensive comments," but also the constant chaos Kanye West caused that "Kim still has to deal with to this day."

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian also share four children together. While most of the time the ex-couple's children live with their mother, the SKIMS founder also considered seeking full custody after Ye called her "sex worker."

Although, Kanye has apologized, stating, "Kim still has to deal with to this day," sources believe Kim's mom Kris Jenner isn't buying any of it.