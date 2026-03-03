Prince William, Kate Middleton share powerful message on World Wildlife Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked World Wildlife Day 2026 with a powerful message.

Via official Instagram handle of the royal couple, the future King and Queen of Britain highlighted a major wildlife success story.

Resharing a post by United for Wildlife, which noted that the reptiles had been trafficked illegally before authorities across multiple countries worked together to return them safely to their natural habitat, Kate and William simply captioned it as "World Wildlife Day 2026." The post featured a story of "A transnational journey home."

Prince William, Kate Middleton draw attention to global fight against wildlife crime

It is pertinent to mention that United for Wildlife, founded by Kate Middleton's husband Prince William in 2014 through The Royal Foundation, focuses of disrupting wildlife crime by working along with government, law enforcements and financial institutions around the world.

The details in the post revealed, "Six jewelled geckos are finally home in New Zealand after being discovered in Europe during a major international wildlife trafficking investigation."

"These unique lizards have never been legally exported from New Zealand meaning they were almost certainly smuggled from the wild when they were discovered during Operation Thunder - an intensive international operation to target the criminal networks behind wildlife crime.

"Thanks to a global partnership between enforcement agencies, conservationists, United for Wildlife and airline partners, six geckos have now been safely repatriated across continents," the caption continued.

The World Wildlife Day is marked to celebrate "the people working together to protect species and return them where they belong."