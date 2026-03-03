Andrew gets unexpected visit from senior palace official

Lord Richard Benyon makes an unannounced visit to Andrew at Wood Farm

In what comes as unexpected, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is reeling from the fallout of his arrest, has been visited by Lord Richard Benyon, who serves as Lord Chamberlain of the Royal Household.



What comes as a surprise is that his visit was not announced, and neither a press release nor a statement was released about what was discussed in the meeting, which lasted two hours at the former prince's residence at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The meeting is gaining attention for obvious reasons. Not only is Benyon the most senior member within the Royal Household, but he is also a liaison between the monarch and Parliament.

His visit – though it is unknown – can imply a formal discussion may be underway of Andrew's removal from the line of throne – where he is currently sitting at the eighth spot, reported GB News.

'Remove Andrew'

Upon the former Duke of York's arrest over misuse of public office, there are frequent calls to remove him from the line of succession.

But to do this, all 14 Commonwealth realms have to reach a consensus to iron out any constitutional complexity.