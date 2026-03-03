Christa Miller teases 'Scrubs' finale, weighs in on streaming vs network TV

Christa Miller on the 'Scrubs' finale: 'It was fun'

Christa Miller played Jordan Sullivan in Scrubs. Now, the revival is in the works on ABC; she is teasing an exciting update.



"I just did the finale. "Oh my God! It was the most fun," the actress said, referring to the sitcom season ten finale on The Daily Show.

Moving on from hyping up the show, Miller weighs in on streaming and network TV production as she starred in both projects on their respective mediums.

"You have to remember, with Shrinking, you got no commercials, and we can go over a half hour," the actress noted, referring to her neighbor Liz.

"You go in [on Scrubs], and it's 21 minutes, that show. It's on network [TV], so to go in with the pace and to play with everyone, and also I know that character so well…we had a blast."

Similar to Miller, Lydic — who is the host of The Daily Show and on her show the actress was promoting her projects — is likewise excited over Scrubs.

"I can't wait to watch. I'm so excited. I have to tell you, I have a personal connection with Scrubs."

The host, who has appeared in a brief role in the sitcom, shares details about it, stating, "I got my SAG card from doing extra work, and one of the shows I did extra work on was Scrubs."

Lydic shared her character name was "Nurse Buttaface," saying, "At one point, I played a featured extra named 'Nurse Buttaface.'" I don't want to brag. I was Nurse Buttaface. They were very classy about it and didn't show my face."

Meanwhile, Scrubs ran for nine seasons, totaling 182 episodes, and Miller appeared in almost half of them.