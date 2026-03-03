Sarah Ferguson is 'absolutely terrified'
Sarah Ferguson is trying to put on a brave face publicly but privately, the former duchess is ‘shattered’
Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is ‘absolutely terrified’, the insiders have claimed amid continued calls for her to be questioned in court in Epstein scandal.
The fresh claims came days after her ex-husband Andrew was arrested.
According to a close confidant, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother is ‘terrified’ over what she perceives as a ‘witch hunt’.
The source says, “Sarah is absolutely terrified about where this could be heading.
“She insists it’s a witch hunt and that she hasn’t done anything wrong, but everyone knows how deeply intertwined her life has been with Andrew’s over the years.”
“She is very much on her own, no matter how she tries to spin her way out of this, it’s far too little, too late as far as William is concerned,” the spy continued.
The insiders further warned if Sarah does face legal troubles because of this there “won’t be any help from William or anyone else in the family.”
“Andrew’s arrest stunned her, before that there was still a sense that she felt she was going to backpedal her way out of this based on her association with the royal family,” the insider said and added “But clearly, if Andrew can get arrested, any chances of Charles or William stepping in to help her are non-existent.”
