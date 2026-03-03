Photo: Pink breaks silence on major speculations about new career direction

Pink has set the record straight about recent rumours regarding her career's realignment.

As fans will be aware, recently it was reported that she is taking over the place of Kelly Clarkson in her NBC show.

Meanwhile, Pink, already frustrated from another conspiracy about her marriage quickly stepped in to explain the situation.

Opening up about her plans of taking over her friend's place in the famous The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said in a since-deleted Instagram Story video captured by a fan account, “In a continuation of debunking all of the 'sources' that we've got going on in the world, I am not taking over The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

It is noteworthy that the speculations arose when she made appearances on the show this week. Upon which several outlets declared that the singer had moved to New York describing the recent appearances as hints that she would eventually become the show's permanent host

She continued to explain that her appearance was simply a favour for a friend.

“I'm doing a fun thing for my buddy Kelly, because it's a fun thing,” Pink said. “If I wanted a talk show, I would not have to audition. I would just have one, and it would be amazing. Not something I'm currently researching or looking for in my busy, busy, busy world.”