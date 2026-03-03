Kris Jenner issues final verdict about Kanye West’s future with the Kardashians





Photo:Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized divorce on 29th November 2022

Kris Jenner has taken a final decisions about Kanye West and why the Kardashians do not need to have any bond with him.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the matriarch is taking a “once bitter, twice shy” approach when it comes to her former son-in-law.

Reportedly, she just cannot forget how much the controversial rapper has hurt her loving daughter, Kim Kardashian.

"Kris just can't forgive him and certainly not just because he makes a public apology,” claimed a source.

“She would love for Kanye to get better and for this to be the start of him taking a new path, but at this point, it's hard to take him at his word,” they said noting that while the family is more than happy for his fresh start, trust has remained a barrier.

Since, he is all set to release his new album, the source addressed that the skepticism among the is high, given his previous antisemitic behavior.

"He's apologized plenty of times before. It doesn't help his case that he's got a new album coming out soon. Naturally, people are going to be suspicious about how sincere this is and what his motives really are.”

They also said of the momager that she has refused to step back from her conviction, "Kris hopes for Kanye's sake that he's being genuine, but he's not changing her mind. As far as she's concerned, this is too little, too late."