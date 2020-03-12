Senate science panel concerned over slow release of funds

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday expressed concern over slow release of funds and called it the major reason of impeded progress of science and technology in the country.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who is chairman of the committee, presided over the meeting here at the Parliament House, which discussed in detail the compliance report on recommendations by the committee, submitted by Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

While reviewing budgetary allocation, the committee recommended a detailed review in its next meeting in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology. The committee chairman took notice of slow release and utilisation of budgets. He saw this a major concern and the main reason for slow progress of science and technology in the country.

The meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Gul Bashra, Senator Kamran Michael and senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology along with all concerned.

The meeting commenced with an introduction of Dr Sarah Qureshi, an aerospace engineer from Pakistan. Dr Sarah Qureshi briefed the committee about her achievements and work. Dr Sarah Qureshi, CEO of Aero Engine Craft developed a pollution free engine for airplanes to help in reducing the global warming.

She holds a Master’s degree in Aerospace Dynamics as well as a PhD in Aerospace Propulsion from Canfield University, United Kingdom. It is believed that her achievement has taken the global aerospace industry by storm. Dr Sarah was of the view that time was a crucial factor for progress in technology, and in order to move ahead, the science and technology sector in Pakistan must ensure that processes were formulated to save time.

She added that in the technology sector, the fast would eat the slow while stressing the need for commercialisation of technology projects in Pakistan. While discussing compliance report on recommendations by the committee submitted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the committee took serious notice of lack of preparedness of the ministry.

Reviewing individual cases, the committee directed the ministry that inquiry reports must be submitted to it. Minister of Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain has also been called upon.

In a related development, the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday decided to take a thorough presentation on the percentage/coverage of immunisation/vaccination of children under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) in the country as well as a separate report on the statistics of the polio programme and what was being done to control.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Khushbakht Shujaat here at the Parliament House, and was attended, among others, by Senators Behramand Tangi, Dr Asad Ashraf, Dr. Mehr Taj Roughani, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Dr Ghous Bakhsh Niazi, Dilawar Khan, Joint Secretary Health and senior officials from government departments.

The committee discussed in detail the matters of injustice in promotion cases in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), mushroom growth of private hospitals and clinics in Islamabad, appointments in the Health Service Academy, delay in functioning of healthcare authority, promotion of medical students to next classes in case of compartment of paper(s).

The committee recommended that the budget session allowance should be granted to the doctors and paramedical staff that work beyond their routine work hours in the Parliament House on the analogy of other government departments who get the allowance. The ministry told the committee that there is no second opinion on the matter and the delay occurred only due to lack of finances for which summary has been moved.