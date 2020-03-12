AJK okays allowance for Indian LoC firing victims

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Wednesday approved monthly “Guzzara Allowance” (compensatory allowance) for the families of the martyrs of unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC).

Under the AJK Cease Fire Line Incidents Relief (Amendment) Act, 1992, the families will get Rs 2,000 each member per month. Under the Act, 755 individuals belonging to 171 families from 2016 till date would benefit from this package. The government will bear Rs 20 million in this regard.

Besides, the affected families have also being included inBISP Ehsas Programme in addition to Rs 100,000 lump-sum compensatory grant.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan, also approved AJK Human Rights Commission Act 2020. The commission having judicial powers will prepare report about human rights issues and victims of torture and aggression.

The cabinet also approved amendments in AJK Election Commission Act 1970, Electoral and Delimitation Act 1970 and Political Parties Act 1987.

Addressing the cabinet, Haider Khan said his government would take all possible care for the families of the LoC martyrs as it was the responsibility of the state, adding: “The valiant people living along the LoC are standing shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy”.

The cabinet also approved a number of identical resolutions strongly condemning continuous curfew, lockdown and restrictions on free movement of people in occupied Kashmir. The cabinet appealed the international community to take a serious notice of the Indian atrocities, barbarism and genocide of Kashmiris in the held territory.