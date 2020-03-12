Quetta, Multan match washed out

LAHORE: The 25th fixture of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans here at Gaddafi Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Wednesday, says a PCB press release.

The both teams shared the two points of the match equally. Quetta Gladiators now have seven points — same as Islamabad United (fourth) and Karachi Kings (fifth) — from nine matches, but remain at the bottom of the table due to a low net run-rate.

Gladiators’ final group-match will be on March 15, against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium.

Table-toppers Multan Sultans have 12 points from eight matches. They are already guaranteed qualification with five wins.

Sultans play their last two matches against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium on March 13, and Lahore Qalandars, at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 15.

Today (Thursday) Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in a much-anticipated contest at the National Stadium. Imad Wasim-led Kings will be eyeing vengeance after Sohail Akhtar-led Qalandars secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings’ all-rounder Aamer Yamin has been ruled out of the PSL due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Waqas Maqsood.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury while bowling in his side’s fixture against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.