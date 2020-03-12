Avoid handshakes in Sri Lanka, ECB tells Test squad

BIRMINGHAM: England and Wales Cricket Board has instructed its squad members touring Sri Lanka for Test series to avoid handshake not only with supporters but also with each other and with Sri Lankan players as well sighting infection from Corona virus.

The players are advised to do a ‘fist bumps’ or a personal greeting instead of traditional handshake.

ECB has also instructed players to take number of other precautionary measures in light of advisory issues by World Health Organisation and National Health Services to avoid possible infection and spread of Covid-9, commonly known as Corona Virus.

Players and staff members are told to avoid any unnecessary public engagements as well as casual support interactions such as ‘selfies’ and ‘autographs’.

ECB stated that they are awarded of fans disappointment but these precautionary measures are necessary to protect the players and in turn the integrity of the ongoing Test tour in the light of advises received from WHO and NHS.

“Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this is a measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the England Test squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly”, said ECB in a press statement.

ECB has also urged the players and supporters coming to the ground to maintain good hygiene to avoid possible infection and spread of virus like washing hand with soda and water for 20 seconds, unsung hand sensitiser gels if available, cover mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing, discarding the used tissues in bins and washing hands afterwards, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth if hands are not clean and also not to make contact with people who are not well.

England will play the final warm match in Colombo, a four-day fixture starting from Thursday. The first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will begin from March 19 in Galle.