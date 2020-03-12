18 held in crackdown

Islamabad: During a crackdown on criminals in capital 18 persons were arrested and recovered narcotics stolen laptops, mobile phones and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Bani Gala police arrested two accused Usman and Ejaz and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. Karachi Company police arrested accused Farooz and recovered cash from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Rizwan for having four 30-bore pistols.