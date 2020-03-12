Quetta-Multan match rained off

LAHORE The ongoing Pakistan Super League’s match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was rain off on Wednesday. The two teams secured one point each from this washed-out fixture. Quetta Gladiators now have seven points – same as Islamabad United (fourth) and Karachi Kings (fifth) – from nine matches, but remain at the bottom of the table due to a low net run-rate. Gladiators’ final group-match is on Sunday (March 15) against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium Karachi. Table-toppers Multan Sultans have 12 points from eight matches. They are already guaranteed qualification with five wins. Sultans play their last two matches against Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 13 and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 15.