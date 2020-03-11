Maj General (R) Sikandar passes away, laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Major General (R) Sikandar Hayat Khan 79, who passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday in a Navy hospital here, was laid to rest in Rawalpindi in the afternoon.

His Janaza prayer was attended by large number of officers of three services and people from various walks of life. He was father-in-Law of renowned cardiac specialist Professor Dr. Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kayani.

The late General served the country and Armed Forces in different capacities. He was Deputy Engineer-in-Chief of the Army before joining the government’s Monitoring and Evaluation Cell in early 90’s. Major General Sikandar Hayat also served as Director General National Logistic Cell (NLC).

He belonged to Sheikhupura and was known for nobility and humbleness. He took part in the community service actively throughout his life. People belonging to different walks of life have condoled with Professor Dr. General Azhar Kayani on the demise of General Sikandar.