Failure to appoint recommended A/C judges: SHC expresses outrage at federal govt

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court took a strong exception over the federal government's failure to appoint two accountability court judges recommended by the SHC Chief Justice and directed it to issue notification about the appointment of presiding officers of two accountability courts in the province.

Hearing a petition against the federal government for not appointing presiding officers at vacant accountability courts in the province on Tuesday, SHC’s division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh took exception over central government's failure to appoint presiding officers for accountability courts that were recommended by the SHC’s chief justice. The court inquired federal law secretary as why the notification for appointment of the judges was not issued as yet despite the names of the presiding officers were recommended to the federal government. The court took exception over inclusion of other names for appointment as judges despite CJ's recommendations and inquired as if the federation wanted to influence the province. The court inquired from secretary law as under which law the names were included and observed if the President will be called for consultation on appointment of presiding officers.

The court also observed that 350 NAB cases were pending before the trial courts and the accused were languishing in prisons without trial for years. The court observed that the court will be compelled to release the accused on bail if the presiding officers were not appointed on vacant posts of presiding officers of the accountability courts. The court directed secretary law to issue notification for appointment of presiding officers as recommended by the SHC CJ within two weeks otherwise appropriate order shall be passed for non-compliance of the court orders.