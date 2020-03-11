32nd World Arnold Classic Mas-Wrestling: Salman secures silver medal

LAHORE: Salman Aqeel Butt of Pakistan Mas-Wrestling team secured silver medal in 32nd World Arnold Classic Mas-Wrestling Sports Festival in 90kg class at Columbus, Ohio, US the other day.

Salman won four fights against USA Mas-wrestlers. Pakistan’s other players Raza Rehman and Asim Qayyum secured 4th place and Farhan Arshad remained 5th in their respective events. This is the first time that Pakistan Mas-Wrestling team participated in the top international festival. Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Team will also attend one-month coaching camp in USA.