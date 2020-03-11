Craft festival at Tollinton attracts visitors

LAHORE:A craft mela (festival), “The Craft Market” was held on the concluding day of Pakistan Blooms 2020 at the Tollinton Market here on Tuesday.

Around 30 stalls were set up displaying the best of cottage industry which was liked by the delegates of “Pakistan Blooms 2020”— an event to celebrate the heritage, culture and tourism with flowers. The delegates arrived early Tuesday morning at the Tollinton Market and remained there for quite some time to explore the world of traditional yet elegant crafts. The craft mela offered something to everyone from eye-catching traditional jewellery, including necklaces and bracelets, to the dresses, Multani pottery, wooden items, including inlay furniture, to hand-embroidered and hand-woven antique shawls, Kashmiri shawls, Swati phulkari chaddars and handbags, etc. Right outside “The Craft Market” venue some food stalls were also set up offering mouthwatering food items, including gol gappay and pakoray, which the delegates enjoyed.

The three-day “Pakistan Blooms 2020” was organised by the Lahore chapter of the Floral Arts Society of Pakistan (FASP) in collaboration with the WCLA, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Amateur Gardener's Club, Pakistan Horticulture Association and Lahore Gymkhana Gardening Club while the Jang Media Group was the media partner of the event. Talking to The News one of the FASP Lahore chapter’s core committee members Shaista Khawar said local vendors were invited to “The Craft Market” to showcase and market their products. She said Pakistan Blooms 2020 was all about celebrating rich culture and heritage of Pakistan.

In the evening, the delegates went on a short tour of Lahore Fort on Rangeela Rickshaws. Later, they had a dinner at the Royal Kitchen inside the fort and enjoyed the performance of Wahab Shah.