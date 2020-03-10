Govt working to ensure implementation of women rights laws

Islamabad :Federal Minster for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Monday informed the parliament that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is vigorously working to ensure implementation of laws regarding women rights.

Responding to a question she said the government of Pakistan was committed to ensuring protection and promotion of human rights with special focus on rights of women and girls in line with the its national and international obligations.

She said the government was taking appropriate measures to ensure implementation of all the laws in letter and spirit, adding besides the federal ministry and provincial development departments, National Commission on the status of women (NSCW) and Provincial commissions of the status of women are working for protection and promotion of women rights in collaboration with the relevant departments.

She said direct implementation of the laws is not the mandate of NCSW as women related laws and their implementation is a devolved subject after the 18th amendment.

She said that the ministry of human rights has conducted a research study on legal framework of Human Rights in Pakistan with a view to harmonize women related laws to Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the constitution.

She said NCSW organized a national round table consultation in September last year to review the protection against sexual harassment of women at workplace act 2010 which was attended by the ombudspersons, parliamentarians and lawyers.

She said the her ministry has also launched a campaign focusing on women rights particularly to their inheritance and child rights including rights of girls and in this regard a message from the chairman council of Islamic ideology is being disseminated through electronic media.