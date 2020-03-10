Asian WC qualifiers postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia’s football World Cup qualifiers this month and in June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but games can still go ahead if both sides agree and safety standards are met, officials said Monday.

Football is one of the sports worst affected by the deadly epidemic and especially in Asia, where the AFC Champions League and domestic competitions in China, Japan and South Korea are all on hold.

Qualifiers set for March 23 and 31, and June 1 and 9, are "postponed to later dates", world body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said, after consultations with Asia’s national football associations.