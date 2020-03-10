Court orders shifting of Saad Rafique to hospital

An accountability court on Monday ordered to shift former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to Services Hospital, Lahore, for treatment.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan passed the orders while allowing an application filed by superintendent camp jail for the purpose. The superintendent had stated that Khawaja Saad Rafique was suffering from severe throat problem and its treatment was not possible in jail. He submitted that as per jail rules, a prisoner could be shifted to hospital for treatment, if it is not available in jail.